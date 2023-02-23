English
    Kindly do something about law and order situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to LG

    February 23, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Lt Governor V K Saxena should ”do something” about the ”deteriorating” law and order situation in Delhi.

    The CM tweeted a media report about the murder of a 75-year-old man in Neb Sarai police station area and said, ”People were hurt when you said yesterday that you are satisfied wid (sic) Delhi’s law and order situation.”

    ”Hon’ble LG sir, kindly do something about law and order situation in the city (sic),” he said.The CM and the LG on Wednesday engaged in a Twitter spat a day after Saxena’s meeting with Delhi Police deputy commissioners.

    The LG had Wednesday tweeted that the Delhi Police was doing a praiseworthy job despite challenges.  At the DCPs’ conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Saxena had said that the recent Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a ”glaring lacuna” in policing at the field level.

    The LG had also flagged a host of other issues, including corruption, high-handedness of police and investigation loopholes.

    first published: Feb 23, 2023 06:42 pm