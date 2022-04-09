English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Kin of toddler suffering from genetic disorder seek Rajasthan govt help to procure Rs 16-cr injection

    Hailing from Narwa village of Nagaur district, 18-month-old Tanishk suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

    PTI
    April 09, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    Representative image. Source: AFP

    Representative image. Source: AFP

    The parents of a Rajasthan toddler suffering from a rare genetic disorder on Friday met Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and sought his support for procuring a life-saving injection that costs Rs 16 crore. Hailing from Narwa village of Nagaur district, 18-month-old Tanishk suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

    His parents, Deepika Kanwar and Shaitan Singh, met Meena, who in turn asked them to seek help from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "We have already met the chief minister, who had assured us of help," Singh said.

    "We have already met the chief minister, who had assured us of help," Singh said. He said Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had also raised the issue in Parliament and recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived tax on the life-saving injection. He added this has given his family hope that they will be able to raise money for the injection through crowdfunding.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #genetic disorder #Parsadi Lal Meena #Rajasthan toddler
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 09:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.