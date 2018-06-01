Kimbho app's disappearance: Official Patanjali spokesperson clarifies that it was a trial version

If you are searching for Kimbho on the Google Play Store, then you might be in for a surprise since Patanjali has taken it off the store within a day of its launch.



Our trial version of #kimbho app is no longer available for download on any platform. We don't take any responsibility for many dulicate apps showing on anywhere. Beware!

आम सूचना..!#पतंजलि का #किम्भो एप का ट्रायल वर्जन अब कहीं भी डाउनलोड के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं है @yogrishiramdev https://t.co/KWkVrpoVge

— tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) May 31, 2018

Explaining the short-lived existence of the Kimbho app, Patanjali’s official spokesperson, SK Tijarawala tweeted that the app was uploaded only for a day on a ‘trial’ basis and will be launched formally soon.

A few hours before the app was taken off, the app’s website had put up a message stating that they were ‘upgrading the servers since they were experiencing extremely heavy traffic’. Until we checked last, the app was available on the Apple’s App Store.

In an earlier tweet, Tijarawala had messaged that Patanjali had employed nationalistic experts to develop the app using indigenous methods. However, a French security researcher, known as ‘Elliot Alderson’ on Twitter, claimed that he could access the messages of all Kimbho app users and called it a ‘security disaster’. He also said that the app seemed to be a copy of another messaging app called ‘Bolo’. Many similar security weaknesses were identified by a few others too.

Kimbho, a Sanskrit word which translates to ‘How are you? Or ‘What’s new’ has been launched to compete with the social messaging giant, WhatsApp, owned by Facebook. Till it was available on the Play Store, the app had received an average rating of 3.9 / 5 stars. There were some users who raised questions about the app’s privacy and security features. Many users trying to download the app today took to social media amidst confusion created by fake iterations of the Kimbho app and messenger.

With Patanjali’s foray into communications – first the Swadeshi Samriddhi Sim cards and then the Swadeshi Messaging App, Kimbho, it will be interesting to see how Patanjali overcomes this hurdle and live up to its slogan – Ab Bharat Bolega!