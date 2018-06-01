App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kimbho app's disappearance: Official Patanjali spokesperson clarifies that it was a trial version

A few hours before the app was taken off, the app’s website had put up a message stating that they were ‘upgrading the servers since they were experiencing extremely heavy traffic’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are searching for Kimbho on the Google Play Store, then you might be in for a surprise since Patanjali has taken it off the store within a day of its launch.

Explaining the short-lived existence of the Kimbho app, Patanjali’s official spokesperson, SK Tijarawala tweeted that the app was uploaded only for a day on a ‘trial’ basis and will be launched formally soon.

A few hours before the app was taken off, the app’s website had put up a message stating that they were ‘upgrading the servers since they were experiencing extremely heavy traffic’. Until we checked last, the app was available on the Apple’s App Store.

In an earlier tweet, Tijarawala had messaged that Patanjali had employed nationalistic experts to develop the app using indigenous methods. However, a French security researcher, known as ‘Elliot Alderson’ on Twitter, claimed that he could access the messages of all Kimbho app users and called it a ‘security disaster’. He also said that the app seemed to be a copy of another messaging app called ‘Bolo’. Many similar security weaknesses were identified by a few others too.

related news

Kimbho, a Sanskrit word which translates to ‘How are you? Or ‘What’s new’ has been launched to compete with the social messaging giant, WhatsApp, owned by Facebook. Till it was available on the Play Store, the app had received an average rating of 3.9 / 5 stars. There were some users who raised questions about the app’s privacy and security features. Many users trying to download the app today took to social media amidst confusion created by fake iterations of the Kimbho app and messenger.

With Patanjali’s foray into communications – first the Swadeshi Samriddhi Sim cards and then the Swadeshi Messaging App, Kimbho, it will be interesting to see how Patanjali overcomes this hurdle and live up to its slogan – Ab Bharat Bolega!
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 12:12 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kimbho #Patanjali

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.