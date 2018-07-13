Kimbho updated to Bolo Messenger, Patanjali says not official app

Patanjali's Kimbho app, touted as the desi answer to WhatsApp, has been silently updated to 'Bolo Messenger'. SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali Yogpeeth, tweeted that this is not the official rebranding of the Kimbho app, which will be released separately later with better functionalities.

The developer of the app, Aditi Kamal, in an email said the app is now available for download on Android and will be rolled out to iOS users soon.

Bolo claims to be a 'swadesi' app. "Applications like Whatsapp and Facebook not only sneaking into our messages but also influencing our viewpoints and day/today choices. Lets join hands to support swadesi platforms (sic)," the app's website states.

Earlier, Patanjali had released the app with the name Kimbho. The app was taken down one day after releasing it.

Anonymous French hacker Elliot Alderson had flagged the app for having multiple security loopholes.He said he was able to access the message of all users "This KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers," he tweeted.

The makers claim the new app is private and secure "Every message is end-to-end encrypted using AES (Advanced Encryption Standard)," the website states.



The @KimbhoApp is a copy paste of another #application. The description and the screenshots in the app stores are the same. Moreover, the #Kimbho app is making request to bolomessenger[.]com pic.twitter.com/gOKOhash5X

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 31, 2018

He had also claimed that the Kimbho app was a copy of an app called Bolo Messenger. Alderson is known for flagging security loopholes in many applications and sites.