App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kimbho updated to Bolo Messenger, Patanjali says not official app

The developer of the app, Aditi Kamal, in an email said the app is now available for download on Android and will be rolled out to iOS users soon

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Patanjali's Kimbho app, touted as the desi answer to WhatsApp, has been silently updated to 'Bolo Messenger'. SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali Yogpeeth, tweeted that this is not the official rebranding of the Kimbho app, which will be released separately later with better functionalities.

The developer of the app, Aditi Kamal, in an email said the app is now available for download on Android and will be rolled out to iOS users soon.

Bolo claims to be a 'swadesi' app. "Applications like Whatsapp and Facebook not only sneaking into our messages but also influencing our viewpoints and day/today choices. Lets join hands to support swadesi platforms (sic)," the app's website states.

Earlier, Patanjali had released the app with the name Kimbho. The app was taken down one day after releasing it.

related news

Anonymous French hacker Elliot Alderson had flagged the app for having multiple security loopholes.He said he was able to access the message of all users "This KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers," he tweeted.

The makers claim the new app is private and secure "Every message is end-to-end encrypted using AES (Advanced Encryption Standard)," the website states.

He had also claimed that the Kimbho app was a copy of an app called Bolo Messenger. Alderson is known for flagging security loopholes in many applications and sites.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 10:31 pm

tags #'Global Financial Crisis and Lessons Learnt by India #Current Affairs #India #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.