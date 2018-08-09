App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 12:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kiki challenge: RPF in Mumbai on the hunt for performer

RPF is hunting the CSTM Kiki Challenge performer and have expressed concerns over its parody shot at Virar station

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is looking for the Kiki challenge performer who performed and even shot a video. The video reportedly shot at Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSTM), and uploaded on July 30, shows him dancing in a stationary train, alighting, dancing on the platform and hopping back in.

This challenge, which is buzzing over social media, involves getting out of the vehicle and dancing on the road next to the vehicle which should be in motion.

An offence has been recorded against the youngster seen in the video by the RPF. "We are trying to find out who uploaded the video on YouTube. It has been shot on platforms 4-5 of CSMT," said a senior GRP official. The video, uploaded by Somu Stoodio, has garnered 29,000 views so far.

The Funcho Entertainment’s parody at Virar has garnered 1.4 million views on YouTube. This group has also got several reactions from their followers on their Instagram handle. In fact some are even demanding parodies on Central Railway.

The Railway authorities have expressed concern as some impressionable minds watching these videos may attempt to imitate them and hurting themselves. Furthermore, performing such stunts is also a penal offence under the Indian Railways Act.

In addition to the railways, Mumbai Police has also issued an advisory on its Twitter handle.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 12:04 am

tags #India #Indian Railways #Trending News

