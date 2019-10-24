Khed Alandi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khed Alandi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Khed Alandi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Khed Alandi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Khed Alandi is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Khed Alandi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 70.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gore Suresh Namdeo won this seat by a margin of 32718 votes, which was 16.34% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 200193 votes.Dilip Dattatray Mohite won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 20792 votes. NCP polled 167680 votes, 38.6% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
