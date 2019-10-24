Khed Alandi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khed Alandi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Khed Alandi is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.55% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gore Suresh Namdeo won this seat by a margin of 32718 votes, which was 16.34% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 200193 votes.