Source: PTI

Khattar seeks cooperation from Centre, govts of Delhi, UP for Yamuna clean-up

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said sought cooperation from the Centre and the governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to make joint efforts to combat the Yamuna river pollution.

PTI

Khattar was speaking yesterday during the inaugural ceremony of Rangotsav in Barsana. The UP government organised the Rangotsav (festival of colours) in Barsana to commemorate the traditional Latthmaar Holi.

“With the joint efforts of the Union government, Delhi government and the Uttar Pradesh government, efforts would be made to overcome pollution of holy Yamuna", Khattar said.

He also dropped a hint to provide water for irrigation to farmers.

Reacting to Khattar's remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence that the cooperation of both the states would bring a change "beyond expectations".

