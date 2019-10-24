Kharkhauda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kharkhauda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kharkhauda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kharkhauda constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kharkhauda is an Assembly constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 70.01% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 56.83% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jaiveer Singh won this seat by a margin of 14182 votes, which was 14.03% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 101108 votes.
Jaiveer won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 25284 votes. INC polled 68193 votes, 64.06% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .