Khanapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khanapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Khanapur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 73.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anilbhau Babar won this seat by a margin of 19797 votes, which was 9.08% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 218092 votes.Patil Sadashivrao Hanamantrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 2989 votes. INC polled 184063 votes, 42.36% of the total votes polled.
