Khanapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khanapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Khanapur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 73.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.55% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anilbhau Babar won this seat by a margin of 19797 votes, which was 9.08% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 218092 votes.