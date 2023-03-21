Khalistanis should be arrested and dealt with properly: UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman

The majority of Sikhs in the UK reject the Khalistani project, said UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman in light of the continued rise in law and order disturbance by extremist groups and the attack on the Indian consulate.

The government should deal with these groups effectively and make arrests when such occurrences happen, he said, adding that this is a relatively small section of society, news agency ANI reported.

"This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project... It's not going to happen as we know...My message is very simple to the police, when this happens, those people need to be arrested and dealt with properly," UK MP Bob Blackman said in a statement at an all parliamentary meeting in the UK on March 21.

Blackman made the comments in response to the vandalism committed on Sunday against the Indian High Commission by separatist and extremist forces in protest of the crackdown on separatist activities in Punjab.

He tweeted straight after the incident took place and wrote, "Disgraceful vandalism & disrespect to the flag of #India. My sympathies to the staff at the #IndianHighC Commission & @VDoraiswami in particular #JaiHind." On March 18, the Punjab Police began a serious crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his associates. 34 people were detained on Sunday, March 19, according to the police, who claimed that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the investigation to date. Related stories India slams attacks on its diplomatic missions in UK, US by pro-Khalistan activists

BJP is the world's largest and most important foreign political party: WSJ

Govt extends deadline to apply for CCI chief's post till March 27 Amritpal Singh, the leader of the "Waris Punjab De," who has been declared a fugitive, is still at large, according to the police. They also stated that a big manhunt has been initiated to find him. Nonetheless, life for most people in Punjab returned to normalcy despite police being stationed at numerous spots around the state to keep order, amidst the ongoing crackdown to find "Waris Punjab De" chief. In the entire state, internet and SMS services are still not available. The suspension of dongle, SMS, and mobile internet services will last until midday today.

Moneycontrol News