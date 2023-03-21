 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Khalistanis should be arrested and dealt with properly: UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Blackman made the comments in response to the vandalism committed on Sunday against the Indian High Commission by separatist and extremist forces in protest of the crackdown on separatist activities in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh, the leader of the "Waris Punjab De," who has been declared a fugitive, is still at large, according to Punjab police. Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

The majority of Sikhs in the UK reject the Khalistani project, said UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman in light of the continued rise in law and order disturbance by extremist groups and the attack on the Indian consulate.

The government should deal with these groups effectively and make arrests when such occurrences happen, he said, adding that this is a relatively small section of society, news agency ANI reported.

"This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project... It's not going to happen as we know...My message is very simple to the police, when this happens, those people need to be arrested and dealt with properly," UK MP Bob Blackman said in a statement at an all parliamentary meeting in the UK on March 21.

Blackman made the comments in response to the vandalism committed on Sunday against the Indian High Commission by separatist and extremist forces in protest of the crackdown on separatist activities in Punjab.