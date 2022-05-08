English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh's Assembly gate

    The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex, which have now been removed by the administration.

    PTI
    May 08, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

    Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

    Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and slogans written on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, police said on Sunday.

    It might have happened in the late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta said, "It is an alert call for us."

    "We received an information this morning at around 7.30am. We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of Himachal Pradesh Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1985. Rest details can be shared after investigation". Local MLA Vishal Nehria said termed the incident disgusting and an act of cowardice carried out in the darkness of night.

    "We, the Himachalis, and the Indians are not afraid of any threats from the supporters of so-called Khalistan, the MLA said. The National Secretary of Congress Sudhir Sharma also termed the incident as unfortunate.

    It is unfortunate that the flag of Khalistan at the entrance of the Dharamsala assembly and slogans are written on the walls, while the non-working of CCTV and the absence of security personnel raises question marks on the administration and security agencies.

    Close

    Related stories

    Recently, the efforts being made to create such an environment in Punjab, and Himachal are a matter of concern. We the people of Himachal will give our lives for the integrity of the country, but we will not allow such forces to flourish. Jai Hind, he tweeted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Himachal Pradesh #khalistan #khalistan flag
    first published: May 8, 2022 01:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.