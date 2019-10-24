Khadakwasala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khadakwasala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Bhimrao Anna Dhondiba Tapkir of BJP wins

Khadakwasala is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Bhimrao Anna Dhondiba Tapkir of BJP wins.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Khadakwasala Assembly Election Result 2019:

Voter turnout was 54.92% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.4% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tapkir Bhimrao Dhondiba won this seat by a margin of 63026 votes, which was 26.8% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 235181 votes.