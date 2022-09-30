Key highlights from RBI event: Repo rate hiked by 50 basis points, GDP growth projected at 7% in FY23, and more

Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9 percent, to counter sticky inflation in the Indian economy. The MPC decided to remain focussed on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

- Repo rate hiked by 50 bps to 5.9 percent. In the last five months, the RBI has increased the Repo Rate by 190 bps (it is 5.9 percent now, was 4 percent in April).- The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 5.65 percent from 5.15 percent.- The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & bank rate adjusted to 6.15 percent from 5.65 percent.

- MPC decided to stay focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward, while supporting growth.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $537.5 billion, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. About 67 percent of the decline in India's forex reserves in FY23 is due to interventions to shore up the rupee as the dollar appreciated. There was an accretion of $4.6 billion to the dollar reserves during the current financial year. Interventions in the forex market are based on an assessment of prevailing market conditions. "The RBI has been judicious in its intervention in the forex market," Das said.

Das said RBI's actions will be carefully calibrated to the incoming data and evolving scenario without being constrained by conventional or any textbook approach to policymaking.

RBI on the Indian economy

After bearing the brunt of the Covid pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, India now is in the midst of another shock, a storm, arising from aggressive monetary policies by global central banks, Das said.

"We will do whatever it takes to cool inflation that has not been in any mood to ease below 6 percent. Since the last meeting, price pressures have intensified again and India’s local currency has slumped to a nadir courtesy of an aggressive Fed (the US central bank, the Federal Reserve) that amplified the hawkish tone,’’ said Das.

In view of the moderation in surplus liquidity, it has now been decided to merge the 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) with the 14-day VRRR auction, Das announced.Consequently, now on, only 14-day VRRR auctions will be conducted. Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption and injection of liquidity will continue as may be necessary from time to time, he said.