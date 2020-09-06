172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kesavananda-bharati-death-pm-modi-offers-condolences-says-he-was-deeply-attached-to-indias-rich-culture-great-constitution-5804331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kesavananda Bharati death: PM Modi offers condolences, says he was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great constitution

New Delhi, Sep 6 Paying tributes to seer Kesavananda Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered him for his contributions towards c..

PTI

Paying tributes to seer Kesavananda Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered him for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.

In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations.

Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday. He was 79.

Close
The prime minister tweeted, ”We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.”
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kesavananda Bharati #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.