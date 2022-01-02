Keralites set record by purchasing liquor worth Rs 96 crore on New Year’s Eve

Representative Image (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Keralites set a record on New Year’s Eve by purchasing liquor worth nearly Rs 97 crore on December 31.

According to an Onmanorama report, outlets of Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and Consumerfed alone sold alcohol worth Rs 96.86 crore on New Year’s Eve, setting a record for the highest liquor sale the state has witnessed.

While Bevco outlets sold alcohol worth Rs 82.26 crore, Consumerfed sold alcohol worth Rs 14.60 crore on December 31. Last year, that is, on December 31, 2020, Bevco had posted sales worth Rs 70.55 crore.

As per the report, an unprecedented volume of liquor was sold on the day not only to mark the beginning of the New Year but also because January 1 was a dry day.

Just like on Christmas Eve, the liquor outlet along Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram saw maximum sales on New Year’s Eve as well. The outlet registered sales worth Rs 1.07 crore. Notably, this is the first time that a liquor outlet made sales worth more than Rs 1 crore in a single day.

Next came the alcohol store at Palarivattom in Ernakulam district, which made sales worth Rs 81.34 crore, followed by Kadavanthra, which clocked sales worth Rs 77.33 crore.

On Christmas Eve last year, Bevco and Consumerfed together made record sales worth Rs 76.5 crore, of which Bevco made Rs 65 crore and the latter made Rs 11.5 crore.