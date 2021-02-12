Kerala's total caseload racing towards 10 lakh mark with another 5k plus new cases

Source: Reuters

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload is racing towards the ten lakh mark with over 5,300 people, including a UK returnee, testing positive, the state government said on Friday.

While 5,397 fresh cases were added, as many as 5,332 recovered in the last 24 hours ending 2 PM on Friday and 63,961 people were under treatment for the infection.

The cumulative case load soared to 9,94,052 while the total recoveries touched 9,25,871, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

A total of 74,408 samples were tested during the period and the test positivity rate was 7.25 percent.

So far, 1,04,40,267 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.

Six districts reported over 500 cases each, with Ernakulam recording the highest of 589.

With a UK returnee among the fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 positive among people who came from Britain rose to 82. Ten people have been detected with the mutated variant of the virus.

The toll rose to 3,954 with 18 additional fatalities. Of the new positive cases, as many as 30 were health workers, 74 came from outside the state and 4,980 infected through contact.

At least 2,41,362 people were under observation in various districts with 10,420 of them in hospitals.