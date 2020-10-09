Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple closes for devotees till October 15 after chief priest, 11 others test COVID-19 positive

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has been shut for devotees till October 15, after 12 staff members, including the chief priest Periyanambi, tested positive for COVID-19.

During the closure, the daily rituals at the temple will continue, reported The Week.

In the absence of the COVID-19 positive chief priest of the temple, Tantri Sarananellur Satheesan Namboothirippadu will take over the responsibilities of the daily rituals, said the report.

The temple was closed on March 21 following the rise in the novel coronavirus infections. It was reopened for devotees in late August after adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The temple shut down two days after the Kerala government decided to relax the cap on the number of people allowed into places of worship at a time from five to 20 with COVID-19 protocols.

The state took this decision at a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said on October 7.

Meanwhile, the total infection count has touched 2,58,850, while 1,67,256 people have recovered so far and 90,664 are presently undergoing treatment. As many as 930 succumbed to the disease in the state so far, according to union health ministry’s data updated on October 9.