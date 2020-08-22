Kerala's Onam celebrations off to subdued start amid COVID-19 restrictions

Onam festivities continue to be a muted affair in Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for indoor celebrations as coronavirus cases rise in the state. No public events are organised, News18 reported.

Atham, the first day of the 10-day-long Onam celebrations, is usually marked by a grand procession that is held to commemorate the royal custom of the erstwhile princely state of Kochi when it was customary for the King to travel with his entourage to the Thripunithura Fort.

Atham usually has a big cultural display too; however this year, due to COVID-19 the only event that was marked was flag-hoisting signalling the start of celebrations for the harvest festival.

The importance of Atham is that it is celebrated ten days before the most important Onam event- the 'Thiru Onam', which falls on August 31 this year.

According to legend, Kerala had its golden period during the reign of King Mahabali. The festival Onam marks the King's annual visit to see his subjects. Over the years, it has become one single festival celebrated by all sections of Kerala society, the report said.

Despite bracing the first wave of COVID-19 which hit the world badly, Kerala managed to hold on. However, things are grim in the state now with the daily number of new cases close to 2,000. The total number of cases in the state has crossed 53,000.