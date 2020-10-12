Kerala's COVID tally inching towards three lakh mark

Kerala reported 5,930 COVID-19 cases on October 12, taking the infection tally to 2,93,132, while the death toll climbed to 1,025 with 22 fatalities.

The state had recorded its highest single day spike on October 10 when it had reported 11,755 cases and on Sunday, 9,347 new cases were detected. In the last 24 hours, 38,259 samples were tested, of which 7,836 returned negative. With this, the total recoveries so far touched 1,99,634 and 94,388 people are presently under treatment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

While Kozhikode reported 869 cases, Malappuram had 740, Thrissur 697, Thiruvananthapuram 629 and Alappuzha 618 cases.

The toll went up to 1,025 with the addition of 22 more fatalities which were confirmed today due to COVID.

Of the positive cases, 4,767 were infected through contact, 48 had come from abroad and 86 from other states.

As many as 195 health workers were among those who tested positive today.

The highest was from Thiruvananthapuram–76 followed by Ernakulam 23.

As many as 2,81,413 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 28,309 in hospitals, Vijayan said. So far 36,28,429 samples have been sent for testing.

While three places were added in the list of hot spots today, five areas were removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the Government has decided to allow a helper for Covid patients needing care, health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. The Covid board took the decision in this regard and the order was issued to hospital superintendents. The helper can be a relative and should be healthy and would be provided PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit. The decision comes days after a Covid patient was discharged and his family found that he had bed sores infested with worms.