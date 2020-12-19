MARKET NEWS

Kerala's COVID tally crosses 7 lakh mark

The active cases stood at 60,396 and the total caseload is 7,00,158.

PTI
December 19, 2020 / 07:09 PM IST

Kerala's COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh mark on December 19, with the addition of 6,293 cases, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The toll has mounted to 2,786 with 29 more deaths being added.

As many as 4749 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 6,36,814, the minister said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 59,995 samples have been sent for testing.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
The test positivity rate has gone up to 10.49 percent, while 72,93,578 samples have been examined.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded 826 cases, the highest. Kasaragod accounted for 119 cases, the least.

Kozhikode reported 777 cases, Malappuram 657 and Thrissur 656.

Of the positive cases, 49 are health workers, 73 had come from outside the state and 5,578 were infected through contact. As many as 2,89,910 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,533 in hospitals.

PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 19, 2020 07:09 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

