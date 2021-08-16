Kerala's COVID-19 positivity rate goes past 15%; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet CM Vijayan

Amid worrying COVID-19 trends in Kerala, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit the southern state on August 16. Mandaviya is also likely to hold a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation.

The Health Minister will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Health Minister Veena George, as per a Mint report.

He will be accompanied by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other officials of the Health Ministry, it said.

Kerala is once again reporting a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases. Moreover, COVID-19 cases among vaccinated persons also referred to as 'breakthrough infections' are on the rise in the state.

Read: COVID-19 'breakthrough' cases on rise in Kerala, over 40,000 vaccinated persons infected

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) once again crossed 15 percent in the state on August 15.

In the last 24 hours, 1,22,970 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.11 percent. So far, 2,94,57,951 samples have been tested in the state.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala on August 15 reported 18,582 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 36.69 lakh, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,601 with 102 additional deaths.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,78,630, a state government release said.