Kerala's COVID-19 count crosses three lakh mark with 8,764 fresh cases

Kerala's COVID-19 crossed the three lakh mark on October 13 as 8,764 fresh cases were added and the death toll mounted to 1,046 with 21 more fatalities.

The total COVID cases in the state touched 3,01,896 with the addition of the new cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. In the last 24 hours, 48,253 samples were sent for testing and 7,723 returned negative.

According to the chief minister, 36,76,682 samples have been sent for testing so far. The total recoveries have climbed to 2,07,357 while 95,407 are undergoing treatment for the infection, Vijayan said.

Four districts reported over 1000 cases–Malappuram recorded the highest with 1,139 cases followed by Ernakulam (1,122), Kozhikode (1,113) and Thrissur (1,010). The death toll mounted to 1,046 with 21 more deaths being added to the tally.

Of the positive cases, 8,039 were infected through contact, 36 had come from abroad and 85 from other states.

Seventy-six health workers were among those who tested positive today, Vijayan said.

As many as 2,82,000 people are under observation in various districts– 2,54,841 in home and institutional quarantine while 27,159 are in hospitals. While 11 new areas were added in the hotspots list, 15 areas were removed from it, Vijayan added.