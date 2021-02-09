Kerala's COVID-19 cases nearing 10 lakh mark; 5,214 new cases reported

Representative image

Kerala recorded 5,214 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 9,77,394, while the toll mounted to 3,902 with 19 additional fatalities. As many as 6,475 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 9,09,102.

The active cases touched 64,131, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 69,844 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 7.47 percent.

A total of 1,02,14,097 samples have been examined so far, according to the release.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam reported 615 fresh cases today, the highest, while Kollam logged 586, Kottayam 555 and five districts accounted for over 400 cases.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the positive cases, 29 were health workers, while 61 had come from outside the state and 4,788 infected through contact.

At least 2,33,664 people were under observation in various districts, including 10,230 in hospitals, the release added.