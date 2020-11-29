Kerala's COVID-19 caseload almost touches 6 lakh mark; 5,643 new additions

Kerala registered 5,643 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to almost six lakh, while the toll mounted to 2,223 with 27 related deaths, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 5,861 have been cured of the infection, and so far 5,32,658 have recovered while 64,589 people are undergoing treatment. The total cases has touched 5.99 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, 49,775 samples had been sent for testing, the minister said in a press release.

The test positivity rate has climbed to 11.34 percent. So far 62,27,787 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 34 are health workers, 87 people had come from outside the state, 4,951 were infected through contact. Kozhikode accounted for 851 cases, the highest today, followed by Malappuram 721, Thrissur 525 and Ernakulam 512. Kasaragod recorded 122 cases, the least.

The hotspots in the state have gone up to 524 with two new areas being added and eight places removed, the release added.