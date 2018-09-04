Kerala's cess-for-floods proposal may hit roadblock

Flood-hit Kerala's proposal to collect additional 10 percent cess on state goods and service tax (SGST) to raise funds for rehabilitation may hit a roadblock as the GST Council may modify the proposal.

Several state finance ministers have suggested that the cess be limited to certain items only as a blanket cess on SGST may put an additional burden on the people, who have been hit by the worst floods in the state, reported Business Standard.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had proposed a 10 percent cess on SGST for two years to raise Rs 10 billion annually.

"We are thinking of imposing the cess for a two-year period. Kerala has one of the highest revenue deficits and I don't want it to widen further. An across the board cess is a rational fiscal policy response to the situation," Isaac told the paper. He will meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on September 11 to discuss the proposal.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, pointed out that although the GST law provides for an additional cess to be imposed in case of natural calamities, it must be limited to certain items.

Also read — GST Council considering Kerala government's proposal of 'calamity tax'

“The Council will take a decision and look at items where a cess is possible and where it is not,” Sarma said.

Isaac argued that since the actual incidence of tax has come down after the introduction of GST, the cess is not going to be a big burden on the common man. "Most of the essential items are already exempted under GST," Issac said, adding that if the cess is limited to items in the top tax brackets then the burden will be huge.

This is the first time since the implementation of the GST in July 2014 that a state has sought additional resources through a higher tax rate.

The issue will be taken up by the Council in its next meeting on September 28-29 in New Delhi. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said the cess will have to be for a limited period and that the Council will go as per the mandate of the constitutional amendment.

While the Kerala CM relief fund has received Rs 1,000 crore already, the state needs at least Rs 4,000 crore for rehabilitation, Issac said.

The state is also planning to approach the central government to increase its market borrowings limit to 4.5 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from 3 percent to open more fundraising channels. It is also in talks with the World Bank to raise Rs 1,000-1,500 crore.