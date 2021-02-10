Kerala's active cases touch 64,390-- highest in the country; 5,980 new cases

Representative image

Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country, as 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the caseload to 9.83 lakh. Of the total active cases in the country, 1,41,511, Maharashtra accounts for 35,917. The toll went up to 3,920 with 18 more deaths.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here that as many as 5,745 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 9,14,847, The total virus caseload has gone up to 9,83,374, he said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 80,106 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 7.47 percent. So far 1,02,94,203 samples have been sent for testing.

The Chief Minister said that after the peak in October, there has been a decline in the numbers, with active cases touching 72,891 on January 24 and further dipping to 67,650 by February 7. However the situation was still serious, he said, adding that the vigil against the virus should continue "The state's battle against the virus is in the right direction," he said.

The Chief Minister said steps would be taken to conduct one lakh tests each day, of which 75 percent would be RT-PCR.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Wednesday, Ernakulam continued to remain at top spot with 811 cases, Kollam was next with 689 and Kozhikode 652. Three districts reported over 500 cases.

Of the positive cases, 96 people had come from outside the state, 5,457 were infected through local transmission and 41 were health workers.

As many as 2,34,767 people are under observation, including 10,389 in various hospitals.