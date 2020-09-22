Kerala woman puts her organs for sale to pay for her children's medical treatment

The woman claimed that her husband had abandoned her when she was pregnant with her fifth child.(Representational Image)

A hapless, poverty-stricken mother from Kerala’s Kochi had offered her organs for sale to pay for medical care of her children.

Santhi, 44, had put up a signboard outside a shack where she was staying with her five children, which read: “Mother’s body organs for sale (including the heart) to pay for her children medical care and pay off debts.”

Her eldest son, who was the breadwinner of the family, met with an accident in 2019, following which he had to go for a brain surgery. The woman's other son is mentally ill, while her 11-year-old daughter suffers from a neuro ailment.

The New Indian Express quoted the woman, who put up her organs for sale, as saying: “We have been staying here at a rented house for long. Things have come to such a pitiable state that we are unable to pay our rent. Three of my children have serious health complications and are unable to work. We have sought the help of kind-hearted people to settle debts of around Rs 20 lakh. All doors have been closed on our faces, and we can’t go on more like this.”

The woman claimed that her husband had abandoned her when she was pregnant with her fifth child. She had taken up a small job which she had to quit after her daughter got ill.

Thankfully, her hoarding gained media attention and the Kerala government took cognizance of her plight and moved the family to a shelter home.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has also promised to look into the hospital expenses.