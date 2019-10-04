Kerala tops NITI Aayog school quality index

Government think tank NITI Aayog has released its school education quality index (SEQI) with Kerala bagging top honours.

The report evaluates the performance of large and small states and union territories (UTs) in the country, with an aim to identify and tackle policy problems if any. The evaluation process is based on 30 indicators.

These were largely grouped into 'Outcomes' (learning, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity) and 'Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes' (student and teacher attendance, teacher availability, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency).

In the large states category, Kerala (76.63 percent), Rajasthan (72.86 percent), Karnataka (69.57 percent), Andhra Pradesh (67.88 percent), and Gujarat rounded up the top five positions. While Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh made the bottom five.

Among small states, Manipur (68.76 percent) was the star, followed by Tripura (64.5 percent) and Goa (58.37 percent).

Chandigarh (82.9 percent) topped among the UTs, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli (58.99 percent) and Delhi (48.96 percent).