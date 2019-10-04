App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala tops NITI Aayog school quality index

The report evaluates the performance of large and small states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country, with an aim to identify and tackle policy problems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Government think tank NITI Aayog has released its school education quality index (SEQI) with Kerala bagging top honours.

The report evaluates the performance of large and small states and union territories (UTs) in the country, with an aim to identify and tackle policy problems if any. The evaluation process is based on 30 indicators.

These were largely grouped into 'Outcomes' (learning, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity) and 'Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes' (student and teacher attendance, teacher availability, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency).

Close

In the large states category, Kerala (76.63 percent), Rajasthan (72.86 percent), Karnataka (69.57 percent), Andhra Pradesh (67.88 percent), and Gujarat rounded up the top five positions. While Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh made the bottom five.

related news

Large States

Among small states, Manipur (68.76 percent) was the star, followed by Tripura (64.5 percent) and Goa (58.37 percent).

Small States

Chandigarh (82.9 percent) topped among the UTs, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli (58.99 percent) and Delhi (48.96 percent).

UTs

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #education index #India #NITI Aayog #SEQI

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.