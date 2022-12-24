 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Kerala to revoke licences of medical stores selling antibiotics without prescription

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

In addition, the government announced that all primary health centres in Kerala would be made antibiotic-smart primary health centres as part of its antimicrobial resistance activities.

The Kerala government will cancel licences of pharmacies selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription to avoid misuse and overuse of antimicrobials that results in drug-resistant pathogens.

In addition, the government announced that all primary health centres in Kerala would be made antibiotic-smart primary health centres as part of its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) activities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, increasing the risk of disease spreading, severe illness and death, and making infections harder to treat.

Whenever antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective, infections become increasingly difficult to treat or impossible.

Direct purchase of antibiotics from pharmacies without a doctor's prescription is a major cause of antibiotic resistance, according to a statement released by the state Health Department on Wednesday.

"The Health department has decided to take steps to strictly prohibit it. Strict instructions will be given to cancel the licenses of pharmacies selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription," it said, according to PTI.
Health Minister Veena George presided over Wednesday's meeting of KARSAP (Kerala Anti-Microbial Resistance Strategic Action Plan).