Kerala to revoke licences of medical stores selling antibiotics without prescription

The Kerala government will cancel licences of pharmacies selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription to avoid misuse and overuse of antimicrobials that results in drug-resistant pathogens.

In addition, the government announced that all primary health centres in Kerala would be made antibiotic-smart primary health centres as part of its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) activities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, increasing the risk of disease spreading, severe illness and death, and making infections harder to treat.

Whenever antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective, infections become increasingly difficult to treat or impossible.

Direct purchase of antibiotics from pharmacies without a doctor's prescription is a major cause of antibiotic resistance, according to a statement released by the state Health Department on Wednesday.

"The Health department has decided to take steps to strictly prohibit it. Strict instructions will be given to cancel the licenses of pharmacies selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription," it said, according to PTI.

Health Minister Veena George presided over Wednesday's meeting of KARSAP (Kerala Anti-Microbial Resistance Strategic Action Plan).

According to the statement, the meeting evaluated antimicrobial resistance activities being carried out in Kerala and decided to intensify media outreach activities for antibiotic literacy.

The meeting also took note of the studies in the fields of environment, fisheries, animal husbandry and aquaculture which showed that antibiotic resistance is increasing.

"Antibiotics have been found to be used unscientifically not only in humans but also in animal husbandry, poultry farming, fish farming, etc. Moreover, even in the samples collected from the environment, bacteria and genes capable of resisting antibiotics have been found. The unscientific use of antibiotics in all sectors led to this situation," it said.

In a recent report, WHO noted that the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens that have acquired new resistance mechanisms continues to threaten the ability to treat common infections.

In particular, multi- and pan-resistant bacteria are spreading rapidly around the world, causing infections that are untreatable by existing antimicrobial medicines like antibiotics.

(Inputs from PTI)