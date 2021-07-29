Kerala to impose complete lockdown on weekend amid surging COVID-19 cases

Representational Image



Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ

— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on July 31 and August 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, ANI tweeted.

In a bid to stem the unabated rise in new COVID-19 infections, the Centre is sending a 6-member team to Kerala, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"As a large number of COVID-19 cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management," he added.

Kerala has been recording a steady rise in new infections. With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 percent of the total active cases in the country.

Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity, the statement stated.

The state on July 28 recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.

Kerala has 1,49,534 active cases at present, a state government release said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 are health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases, the release said.