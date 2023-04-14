 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala to get Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Though an official announcement is yet to come, the state BJP leadership confirmed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make the big announcement on his arrival in the state later this month.

Kerala, which had witnessed intense protests due to which the state government had to shelve its proposed flagship Silver Line semi-high-speed rail corridor project, will get a new Vande Bharat Express train from the Centre soon.

They described it as a ”Vishu kaineettam” to the people of the state from the Centre and the Prime Minister. According to tradition, elders of the family give gifts, especially money, to members of the house as ”kaineettam” on the day of the harvest festival ”Vishu”, which falls on Saturday, April 15, this year.

The unexpected arrival of rakes of the semi-high speed train in Palakkad this morning from Chennai evoked a great response among local people, who thronged the station along with BJP workers to get a glimpse of it and accord it a grand reception.