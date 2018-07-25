App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala state police's Facebook page gains traction, third largest such account globally by follower count

Kerala state police are gaining attention with their Facebook page. They have started created amusing memes about the current affairs and socially relevant issues

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala state police are gaining attention with their Facebook page. Employing amusing memes on current affairs and socially relevant issues, the page has gained traction among the general public.

Globally, among police department Facebook pages, Kerala state police hold third place by the number of followers (4.21 lakh). Victoria Police with 5.93 lakh followers tops the list, followed by Bengaluru with 4.94 lakh followers, reports The Times of India.

The credit to the latest achievement by the Kerala state police goes to a panel of six members responsible for the hilarious memes appearing on their Facebook page.

Manoj Abraham Inspector general, Thiruvananthapuram said, “When they started they were given one specific direction — to gain acceptance among the youth.” Abraham is delighted with the response and also said that the department is on its way to get verified by Facebook to get a blue tick.

related news

He further added, “There are a lot of people who are still doubtful whether it is the official page of Kerala police owing to funny memes and tongue-in-cheek replies given to the commenters. Once the page gets verified any doubts among the followers will be gone.”

B T Arun, a civil police officer and member of social media cell said, “Before we started posting memes and trolls over a month ago, the response rate for our page was a mere 13% as per the assessment of Facebook authorities. Now the response rate stands at 99%."

The response rate is a measure of engagements, such as like, comments and shares on any Facebook post.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.