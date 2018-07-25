Kerala state police's Facebook page gains traction, third largest such account globally by follower count

Kerala state police are gaining attention with their Facebook page. Employing amusing memes on current affairs and socially relevant issues, the page has gained traction among the general public.

Globally, among police department Facebook pages, Kerala state police hold third place by the number of followers (4.21 lakh). Victoria Police with 5.93 lakh followers tops the list, followed by Bengaluru with 4.94 lakh followers, reports The Times of India.

The credit to the latest achievement by the Kerala state police goes to a panel of six members responsible for the hilarious memes appearing on their Facebook page.

Manoj Abraham Inspector general, Thiruvananthapuram said, “When they started they were given one specific direction — to gain acceptance among the youth.” Abraham is delighted with the response and also said that the department is on its way to get verified by Facebook to get a blue tick.

He further added, “There are a lot of people who are still doubtful whether it is the official page of Kerala police owing to funny memes and tongue-in-cheek replies given to the commenters. Once the page gets verified any doubts among the followers will be gone.”

B T Arun, a civil police officer and member of social media cell said, “Before we started posting memes and trolls over a month ago, the response rate for our page was a mere 13% as per the assessment of Facebook authorities. Now the response rate stands at 99%."

The response rate is a measure of engagements, such as like, comments and shares on any Facebook post.