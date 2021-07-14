MARKET NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10th result to be declared today

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: The state education minister Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the Class 10 results. Along with Kerala SSLC results, the board will also declare the results for SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC exams.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the Class 10 or the Kerala SSLC results on July 14 at 2 pm. The state education minister Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the Class 10 results. Along with Kerala SSLC results, the board will also declare the results for SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC exams.


Once the results are released, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareeksahabhavan.in.


Apart from this, students can also check the results on the following websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.inresults.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.


Here is how to check:


- Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link related to Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on the home page


- Enter the roll number and other login credentials (only if required)

- After submission, Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

- Check your scorecard. Save a copy of Kerala Class 10 result and take a printout, if required.

Apart from this, students can also check their the results on ‘Saphalam 2021’ app. Students can download the app from Google Play Store.

This year, the Kerala government conducted the Class 10 exam and the Class 12 or Plus Two board exams as per the official schedule. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates had appeared for the SSLC exams this year. The Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted by the end of April and only the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for SSLC or Class 10 students were cancelled due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the pass percentage of the Class 10 exams was 98.82 percent.

Tags: #class 10 result #Current Affairs #education #India #Kerala
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:53 am

