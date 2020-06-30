Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Highlights | A record 98.82% students clear exam, e-certificates to be issued

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 was announced at 2 pm on June 30 on the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

A total of 98.82 percent students passed the class 10th exam, the education minister announced, while 4,17,101 students had taken the exam. Also, there is an increase of 0.71 percent in the overall passing percentage.

Here are the key highlights of Kerala SSLC Result 2020:

> Students will get a digital certificate with QR codes in them, the education minister announced.

> The online admission process in the state will begin from the next week. The QR coded digital certificate will be issued to the students that can be used for taking admissions.

> A total of 41, 906 students have got A-plus grade in Kerala SSLC Result 2020.

> A total of 1,837 school have got 100 percent pass percent. All students of these schools have passed the Kerala SSLC exam.

> There are 796 aided schools that have got 100 percent pass in Kerala SSLC Result 2020.

> The revaluation application will start from July 2.

> While the Pathanmthitta district has secured the highest pass percentage with 99.71 percent, the Malappuram district has maximum students with full A+ (2736). Meanwhile, the Wayanad district has the lowest pass percentage with 95.04 percent.

> Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Class 10 students on clearing the SSLC 2020 exam. "We congratulate all the winners. More importantly, we urge all students to take these results in good spirits," he tweeted.