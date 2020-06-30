Kerala SSLC Result 2020: 98.82% students clear the exam, check result at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 results this year has seen a total of 98.82 percent clear the examination, education minister C Raveendranath said on June 30. A total of 41, 906 students have got A-plus grade in Kerala SSLC Result 2020.

As many as 4,17,101 students had taken the exam in 2020. Students, who appeared in the examination, can check their results at the Kerala Board’s official website: keralaresults.nic.in.

Pathanamthitta district has topped while Wayanad district has bagged the last position.

The overall pass percentage of students has improved slightly than 2019, when 98.11 percent had passed the examination.

Here's how you can check Kerala SSLC Result 2020:

> Visit the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in> Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020> Enter the roll number and other details from your hall ticket> Hit ‘Submit’, and your Kerala Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the screen.> Do not forget to download and keep a print out for future reference.

> In case the website crashes due to load or is not accessible due to other reasons you can check results on manabadi.co.in, Schools9.com, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

How to check Kerala Class 10th result on the Saphalam app:

> Download the application from Google Playstore> Key in your roll numbers and other details

> Get your results directly on the app

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2020 via SMS:

> SMS - KERALA10 REGISTRATION NUMBER

> Send the message to 56263

Students who could not qualify the SSLC exam can appear for Save A Year (SAY) exam. Details of the SAY exam will be notified to students soon after the SSLC results are out.