Kerala signs MoU for implementation of Ayushman Bharat

The Kerala government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Agency on November 1 for the implementation of the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Abhiyan (AB-PMJAY) -- in the state.

With Kerala signing the MoU, total 33 states and union territories have become a part of the scheme, said Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan.

Bhushan tweeted about the development.

Punjab, Delhi and Telangana are yet to join the scheme.

He further said that more than 3.5 lakh beneficiary e-cards have been issued and 3.8 crore letters have been delivered or on their way to beneficiaries' doorsteps.

The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), renamed as AB-PMJAY, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jharkhand on September 23.

Under the scheme, the government aims at to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCP).

There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out.

"Around 38,000 people have availed the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana so far," Bhushan said.

According to officials, 98 percent of the beneficiaries have already been identified.