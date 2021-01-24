Kerala sees over 6,000 daily coronavirus cases; Test positivity touches 12.48%

Kerala posted 6,036 COVID-19 cases and 5,173 recoveries on Sunday with over 72,000 presently undergoing treatment for the infection, the government said.

While the total COVID-19 caseload soared to 8,89,576, the recoveries have touched 8,13,550, state Health minister K K Shailaja, said in a press release here.

In the last 24 hours, 48,378 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 12.48 percent. So far, 92.58 lakh samples have been sent for testing.

While Ernakulam accounted for 822 cases, Kozhikode 763, Kottayam 622 and Kollam 543, Kasaragod reported 124 new cases.

None of the UK returnees have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The virus toll has gone up to 3,607 with 20 more fatalities being added to the tally.

Of the positive cases,42 are health workers, 74 had come from outside the state and 5,451 have been infected through contact.

Presently, 2.14 lakh people are under observation in various districts, including 12,226 in hospitals. The active case load in the state is 72,891.