Kerala schools reopening on November 1: Check details

After remaining shut for over a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kerala are set to reopen in November. General Education Minister V Sivankutty on October 3 held meetings with various student and teacher organisations to discuss the reopening of schools from November 1.

Sivankutty, in a press release, said that all organisations have supported the decision on the re-opening of the schools. "The final guidelines for the schools' reopening will be issued by October 5," he added.

The minister said that some schools might not be able to reopen due to lack of infrastructure, so the government was planning to accommodate those students in nearby schools.

Colleges and other higher educational institutions in Kerala resumed physical classes on October 4.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier announced that in-person classes would be allowed subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff received at least the first dose of vaccination.

Classes for the final year/final semester students started on October 4 while the rest of the classes would resume from October 18.

State Health Minister Veena George urged the students to carefully follow the COVID-19 health protocol while attending the colleges as, the Minister said, the pandemic has not gone.

"Everyone should wear masks and maintain social distancing on the campus. Gatherings should be avoided, pens, pencil, books and other materials must not be exchanged," George said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday logged 12,297 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the toll to 25,377.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 1,37,043, an official press release said.

(With inputs from PTI)