Kerala reports just two fresh coronavirus cases, 36 recover in a single day

Kerala on April 12 reported two fresh cases of coronavirus while 36 people recovered from the disease in a single day, the state's health minister KK Shailaja said.

"36 people have recovered from COVID-19 in a single day in Kerala, while just 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today," Shailaja said.

"There are 194 active COVID-19 cases in the state now. So far, 179 coronavirus patients have recovered," the health minister said.

Earlier, the state's finance minister, Thomas Isaac had said that to "stamp out" coronavirus cases in the state not only lockdown but intense testing of people and tracing of their contacts are equally important in the fight against the outbreak.

Kerala, which was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus infection in late January, has also prepared a time table for coming out of the lockdown and there would be district-specific strategies to tackle the situation while the number of cases are on the decline.

"Lockdown should go on till we stamp out entire infections. Now, it is not enough to have lockdown. Equally important is that we should have intense testing, tracing and isolating (of people with coronavirus infections)," Isaac said in an interview to news agency PTI.

The Kerala government's measures, including extensive testing and efforts to trace people who came in contact with coronavirus-infected persons, have helped in curbing spreading of infections.

On April 9, Isaac tweeted about the low level of coronavirus spreading in the state.

"International norm for COVID spread is 2.6 per 1COVID patient. Total number of primary COVID infected who arrived in Kerala from abroad is 254. The secondary spread has been limited to 91. The international mortality rate is 5.75. With just 2 deaths, rate in Kerala is 0.58," he had tweeted.