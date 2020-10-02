Kerala reports highest single day spike of 9,258 new COVID-19 cases, imposes prohibitory orders

Kerala on October 2 recorded 9,258 positive cases and 4,092 recoveries, the highest single day spike and recoveries respectively, as the government decided to prohibit assembly of more than five people to control the spread of the virus.

The infection count touched 2,12,499 today while the death toll rose to 791 with 20 new fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 63,175 samples have been tested and so far 30,49,791 samples have been sent for testing.

Four districts reported over 1000 cases, the highest from Kozhikode 1146, Thiruvananthapuram 1096, Ernakulam 1042 and Malappuram 1016, while Kollam accounted for 892 cases and Thrissur 812.

While 77,482 people are presently under treatment, 1,35,144 have recovered from the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release. Of the positive cases, 8,274 were infected through contact and the source of infection 657 is not known, while 47 had come from abroad and 184 from other states, the minister said in a press release. Ninety-three health workers are among the infected.

According to the release, 2,46,631 people are under observation, including 30,853 in various hospitals.

Today 63 new hotspots were declared and 15 areas were removed from the list.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Thursday had stated that section 144 CrPC would be imposed from Saturday as gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection.

The state has been witnessing a steep rise in cases since the past few days.

Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan said each district collector will take a decision with regard to the prohibitory order depending on the situation in their respective districts.

DGP Loknath Behera said crowding in public places like parks and beaches will not be permitted.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa has issued an order prohibiting gathering of more than five people in public places in the district.

Within containment zones, any congregation or public function (indoor and outdoor) of more than five people will not be allowed, except for marriages and Funerals where up to 20 persons would be permitted, the order stated.

Only essential activities like selling of essential groceries, medicines and vegetables would be allowed. In areas outside containment zones, congregation or public function of more than five people in outdoor spaces is prohibited, the collector stated.