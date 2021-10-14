MARKET NEWS

Kerala reports 9,246 COVID cases, 96 deaths

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,363, followed by Ernakulam 1,332 and Thrissur 1,045.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Representative image

Kerala on Thursday recorded 9,246 new COVID cases and 96 deaths, taking the total caseload to 48,29,944 and fatalities to 26,667.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 10,952 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,06,856 and the active cases dropped to 95,828, a state government release said as many as 88,733 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,363, followed by Ernakulam 1,332 and Thrissur 1,045.

Of the new cases, 52 were health workers, 39 from outside the state and 8,808 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 347.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

There are currently 3,33,634 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,22,648 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,986 in hospitals.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Coronavirus cases
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:40 pm

