Kerala reports 6,580 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 6,580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 5,001,835 and the toll to 33,048.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped with 878 cases, followed by Ernakulam (791) and Thrissur (743). A total of 7,085 people recuperated from the disease, taking the cumulative to 48,94,435.

The state health department said 62,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio of above 10 per cent.

"Currently, there are 73,733 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 7.3 per cent people are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

There are 2,47,485 persons under observation in the state, out of which 6,626 are under observation in various hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Out of those found infected today, 22 arrived in the state from outside while 6,167 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The sources of infection of 352 are yet to be traced.

Thirty nine health workers were also among the infected, the release said.

While 95 per cent (2,53,89,943) of the targeted population received the first dose of the vaccine, 53.2 per cent (1,42,22,957) received both the doses, it said.