Kerala reports 4,106 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Source: Reuters

Kerala logged 4,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 10,45,358 and toll to 4,136.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 70,568 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.82 per cent. She said 5,885 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,87,720.

There are now 52,869 people under treatment in the state, the minister said in a release.

According to the release, 2,28,416 people are under observation out of which 8,006 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state has tested 1,12,08,411 samples so far.

She said out of the total number of people testing positive for the virus today, 107 had reached the state from outside while 3,174 contracted the disease through their contact.

Three people, who returned from the UK, tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus-affected UK returnees to 91.

"The sources of infection of 262 are yet to be traced while 23 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.

Among the districts, Pathanamthittareported the highest number of cases--469, followed by Kozhikode with 465 and Enakulam 446.

No new hotspot was added today and five regions were removed from the list, taking its total number to 369.