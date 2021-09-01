MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala reports 32,803 fresh COVID cases, 173 deaths

With this, 3,17,27,535 samples have been tested till now, it said. It also said that since Tuesday, 21,610 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,38,614 and the number of active cases to 2,29,912.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

Kerala on Wednesday reported 32,803 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths which pushed the total infection count to 40,90,036 and the fatalities to 20,961.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.76 percent after testing of 1,74,854 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.

With this, 3,17,27,535 samples have been tested till now, it said. It also said that since Tuesday, 21,610 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,38,614 and the number of active cases to 2,29,912.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663), Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130).

Of the new cases, 108 were health workers, 154 from outside the state and 31,380 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,161 cases, the release said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

There are currently 5,57,085 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,24,380 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,705 in hospitals.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Coronavirus cases
first published: Sep 1, 2021 07:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.