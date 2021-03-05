Kerala reports 2,776 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Kerala logged 2,776 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 10 health workers and 16 related deaths on Friday, taking the caseload to 10,72,785 and the toll to 4,271.

As many as 3,638 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,24,309, health minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 66,103 samples were examined on Friday, taking the overall number to 1,17,79,163, she said. The test positivity rate stood at 4.20 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 358, followed by Malappuram with 298 and Ernakulam with 291.

"Out of those affected today, 66 reached the state from outside while 2,504 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 196 people are yet to be traced. Ten health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Currently, there are 43,562 persons under treatment in the state.

She also said 1,80,107 persons are under observation, out of which 6,371 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. One region was classified as a hot spot and two were removed, taking the total number in the state to 357.