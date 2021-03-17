Kerala reports 2,098 new COVID-19 cases; Toll climbs to 4,435 with 13 more deaths

Kerala on Wednesday logged 2,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, including two UK returnees, pushing the infection count to 10.96 lakh and the toll rose to 4,435 with 13 more deaths, the state government said.

As many as 2,815 people were cured of the infection and the total recoveries touched 10,66,259 while 25,394 people were undergoing treatment, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The total positive cases touched 10,96,741 with the addition of the new cases that were detected after screening 60,193 samples with a test positivity rate of 3.49 percent. So far, 1,24,50,771 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam recorded 255 cases, Kozhikode 246, Kollam 230 and Thiruvananthapuram 180. So far, a total of 104 UK returnees, four from South Africa and one from Brazil have tested positive for the virus.

Thirteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, taking the toll to 4,435.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the fresh cases, nine were health workers, 72 had come from outside the state and 1,879 infected through contact.

As many as 1,35,904 people are under observation with 3,932 of them in hospitals, the Minister said.