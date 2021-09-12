Kerala reports 20,240 new COVID cases, 67 deaths

Source: Reuters

Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities till now to 22,551, the state government said

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 17.51 per cent after testing 1,15,575 samples in the last 24 hours, a state government release said.

The bulletin also said that since Saturday, 29,710 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 41,30,065 and the number of active cases to 2,22,255.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,572 followed by Thrissur 2,451, Thiruvananthapuram 1,884, Kozhikode 1,805, Kottayam 1,780, Kollam 1,687, Palakkad 1,644, Malappuram 1,546, Kannur 1,217 and Alappuzha 1,197, the release said.

Of the new cases, 101 were health workers, 114 from outside the state and 19,251 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 774 cases, it said.

There are currently 6,03,315 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,72,761 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,554 in hospitals.