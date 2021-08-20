Kerala reports 20,224 COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths

Kerala reported 20,224 COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, taking the total caseload to 37,86,797 and the toll to 19,345. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases (2,795), followed by Ernakulam 2,707, Kozhikode 2,705, Malappuram 2,611 and Palakkad 1,528.

"Among those who were found infected today, 137 reached the state from outside while 19,205 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 785 are yet to be traced. 97 health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 1,19,385 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,00,73,530. The Test Positivity Rate stood at 16.94.

The minister said 17,142 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 35,84,634. Currently there are 1,82,285 persons under treatment in the state.

There are 4,91,871 persons under observation in Kerala, out of which 26,952 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are 414 wards in 74 local self government bodies of the state where the weekly infection population ration (WIPR) was above eight per cent.