Kerala reports 1,985 cases; caseload now just over 11 lakh

Kannur accounted for the maximum of 252 cases, Kozhikode 223, Thrissur 196 and Kottayam 190, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
(File picture)

Kerala logged 1,985 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to just over 11 lakh, while 10 more deaths pushed the toll to 4,517, the state government said.

Recoveries outnumbered the number of cases with 2,172 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the active cases to 23,883. The total number of infections stood at 11,07,801 and recoveries at 10,78,743, the health department said in a release.

Kannur accounted for the maximum of 252 cases, Kozhikode 223, Thrissur 196 and Kottayam 190, while the rest were scattered in other districts. Of the positive cases, 12 are health workers, 100 people had come from outside the state and 1751 were infected through contact, the release said.

In the last 24 hours ending at 2 PM, 57,425 samples were sent for testing and the positivity rate was 3.46 per cent. So far, 1,27,53,967 samples have been sent for testing. As many as 1,26,263 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 3,653 in hospitals.

PTI
